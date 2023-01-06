10 people injured after shots erupt outside popular Miami Gardens eatery, sources say

Miami Gardens police units responded to the area of The Licking Restaurant with reports of multiple shooting victims in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. ( Al Diaz/Miami Herald/ TNS. - Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com/Miami Herald/TNS
MIAMI — As many as 10 people were shot outside a popular soul food restaurant Thursday night in Miami Gardens when an argument between two groups of people escalated to gunfire, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured at The Licking Miami Gardens, nor what led to the 8 p.m. shooting, police said. There may have been up to 10 people hit by gunfire, according to a law enforcement source. As of 2 a.m., police hadn’t reported any deaths or arrests. The source said one of the shooting victims was in critical condition. Several of the injured were spotted at different l...