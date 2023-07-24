10-year-old in custody after firing gun at Chicago police
Chicago police headquarters on May 17, 2021. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old child was taken into police custody Monday afternoon after he was able to get a hold of a gun that he later fired at police in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 9800 block of South Charles Street after a 10-year-old boy was reported to be “in distress,” according to CPD Street Deputy Migdalia Bulnes. The child, Bulnes said, was “able to obtain an unsecured weapon in the home” before firing the weapon several times, Bulnes said. Officers from the Morgan Park District and a SWAT team responded, and...