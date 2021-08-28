14 Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys, part of rising tide amid issues on island
A wooden sailboat rests on the rocks of a beach in the Florida Keys on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection/TNS

MIAMI — Fourteen people migrating from Cuba landed in the Upper Florida Keys on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. They made landfall in a rustic wooden sailboat, Border Patrol agents said. The people will likely be sent back to Cuba aboard a Coast Guard cutter. As economic and political conditions in Cuba continue to worsen, maritime migration from the island nation to South Florida is hitting numbers not seen by Border Patrol, the Coast Guard and other federal agencies that enforce immigration laws in several years. In all of last fiscal year — which runs from October to Se...