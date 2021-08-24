15-year-old Palestinian killed in Israel military raid in Nablus

A ball of fire rises above a building after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis. Ashraf Amra/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
A teenager has been killed in a raid by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian rescue services.
The 15-year-old was shot in the head, the Health Ministry in Ramallah announced on Tuesday.
According to the army, soldiers had arrested a suspect for terrorist activities in a refugee camp in Nablus. In the process, the soldiers came under fire from surrounding rooftops, it said. The troops fired back.
Among other things, Palestinians threw stone blocks from buildings at the troops. Soldiers saw a suspect try to throw a large object at a soldier below him, they said. "One of the soldier's responded with live fire and a hit was identified," the Israeli army said.
There were no injuries on the Israeli side, the army said.
Meanwhile, Israel's air force has again attacked positions of the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The army described the strikes as a reaction to incendiary balloons sent to Israel from Gaza on Monday, as well as to machine-gun fire from Hamas.
The air force attacked a weapons manufacturing site, entrances to two "terror tunnels" and an underground rocket launching site.
Palestinian militants repeatedly fly balloons with explosive and incendiary devices from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
These often cause fires in southern Israel.
The Israeli air force had previously attacked several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip after confrontations at the Gaza border fence on Saturday.
Following the latest clashes, two Palestinians, aged 13 and 14, and an Israeli border policeman are in critical condition, according to official reports.
Egypt subsequently closed the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Sinai, according to Hamas.
Egyptian security sources said that this was due to maintenance work.
Israeli radio, on the other hand, reported that it was a response to the clashes.
In May, Israel and Palestinian militants engaged in an armed conflict for 11 days.
According to the Ministry of Health, 255 people died in the Gaza Strip. In Israel, there were 13 deaths, according to official figures.
The EU, Israel and the US classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.
After a mob of Donald Trump supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina briefly appeared to be frustrated with the outgoing president. But that frustration didn't last. Graham has been stridently pro-Trump during the Biden era, and the South Carolina Republican's devotion to Trumpism is the focus of a New York Times article by reporters Glenn Thrush, Jo Becker and Danny Hakim.
The article is headlined, "Tap Dancing With Trump: Lindsey Graham's Quest for Relevance." And according to the Times reporters, Graham obviously views Trumpism as his way to remain relevant in the Trumpified Republican Party of 2021.
Graham has been all over the place where Trump is concerned. During the 2016 presidential election, Graham railed against Trump without hesitation and slammed him as "a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot." But Graham totally flip flopped after Trump was sworn in as president — not unlike Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — and became one of his most strident, in-your-face apologists on Capitol Hill.
And then, speaking on the Senate floor following the January 6 attack, a frustrated Graham declared, "Count me out. Enough is enough" — appearing to denounce the outgoing president. It didn't take long, though, before he was back to being a devoted Trump sycophant during Joe Biden's presidency and telling fellow Republicans that Trumpism is the future of the GOP whether they like it or not.
Thrush, Becker and Hakim explain, "For four years, Graham, a man who had once called Trump a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot,' exemplified the accommodations that so many Republicans made to the precedent-breaking president — only more vividly, volubly and candidly. But Graham's reaffirmed devotion has come to represent something more remarkable: his party's headlong march into the far reaches of Trumpism. That the senator is making regular Palm Beach, Florida pilgrimages as supplicant to an exiled former president who inspired the Capitol attack and continues to undermine democratic norms underscores how fully his party has departed from the traditional conservative ideologies of politicians like Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney and Graham's close friend John McCain."
Graham and the late Sen. McCain were close allies during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama years. But McCain, unlike Graham, never warmed up to Trumpism; the Arizona Republican, who died in 2018, detested Trump and wasn't shy about saying it. In fact, McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, infuriated many Republicans in Arizona when she endorsed Biden in the 2020 election.
"After Graham's election to the Senate in 2002, (Graham and McCain) became inseparable," the Times reporters recall. "They shared a vision for the Republican Party: inclusive, center-right, hawkish on foreign policy, more moderate on immigration and other domestic issues. But that ideal had long been fading when Graham joined McCain at his ranch in Sedona, Arizona, on Election Night 2016. Graham still believed Hillary Clinton would win in a romp, yet there he was, incredulously watching the returns come in for Trump, uttering profanities over and over and over."
According to Thrush, Becker and Hakim, Graham is drawn to Trump for the same reason he was drawn to McCain: a desire to be around the powerful. And after Trump's victory in 2016, he decided it would be politically expedient to ally himself with him rather than oppose him as he had been doing.
Now, in the Biden era, Graham continues to defend Trump against attacks from his critics. But as the Times reporters note, Trump is never satisfied with what his sycophants do for him.
"During his near-weekly golfing trips to Mar-a-Lago, (Graham) said, he is still trying to persuade Mr. Trump to 'take it down a notch,'" according to the Times reporters. "He remains convinced he can get him to play by the rules, and not the other way around."
Dallas police on Monday defended their arrest of Angela Graham-West, Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West's wife, for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
At a press conference, police Chief Edgardo Garcia showed video of her Friday traffic stop, field sobriety test and arrest. He gave few details when asked about what portions of the field sobriety test Graham-West might have failed.
But information about police suspicions were detailed in an arrest warrant affidavit that The Texas Tribune obtained from Graham-West's lawyer, who said his client had not been drinking and questioned the strength of the officer's evidence.
Toxicology results from a blood test are pending. Garcia said results from a Breathalyzer test conducted during the traffic stop were inconclusive.
The affidavit that attorney Todd Shapiro provided to the Tribune claims that Graham-West, 61, showed signs of intoxication inportions of the field sobriety test.
In an interview, Shapiro said a previous brain aneurysm behind her right eye contributed to some issues with the field sobriety test.
“She told the officer about it and there's no mention anywhere in the ... probable cause affidavit that this woman had some health issues that could affect her performance or mask themselves as signs of intoxication," Shapiro said.
West previously told the Tribune that his wife had “no issues" with field sobriety or breathalyzer tests.
Garcia said the department released the footage because West had painted a different picture than what occurred, comments he said were a “mischaracterization."
“We're not trying to try this DWI arrest in the media," Garcia said. “Mrs. West is entitled to due process."
Dallas police video of Angela Graham-West's traffic stop, field sobriety test and arrest. Credit: Dallas Police Department
Graham-West was driving home with her 3-month-old grandson from a dinner with a close friend at P.F. Chang's — where she had Chilean sea bass and lemonade, according to the affidavit and a photo of a receipt West provided to the Tribune — when a police officer pulled her over on West Northwest Highway in Dallas. The video released Monday shows a vehicle veering into the right-hand shoulder before an officer pulled over the driver.
The video shows Graham-West at first stopped in the middle lane of the highway when the officer told her to move to a side street. She then pulled over to the far right lane, and the officer told her again to move to a side street.
According to the probable cause affidavit that Shapiro provided to the Tribune, the officer approached the vehicle and “smelled the scent of alcohol coming from within the car" and said Graham-West's eyes were bloodshot. The officer observed that Graham-West's reaction times were delayed and she seemed confused.
It further pointed to the appearance of Graham-West's clothing and hair as signs of possible intoxication, which Shapiro called “shaky" evidence.
The affidavit says Graham-West attributed the way she was driving to her listening to her GPS. It also said Graham-West was on the phone with an unknown person.
Officers then conducted three field sobriety tests, in which sheshowed signs of intoxication in two, according to the affidavit. In the first test, one of six clues that someone could be intoxicated were observed. In the second test, two of eight clues were observed. Two of four clues were observed in the third test. Failure isconsidered two or more clues, Shapiro said.
“Normally ... you only see four out of six [clues observed] and six out of six. I've been doing this for 21 years. I've never seen one out of six [clues observed] written on a police report," Shapiro said.
Shapiro attributed the failures in the field sobriety test to a brain aneurysm that Graham-West had experienced behind her right eye a few years ago.
When police asked her to conduct a Breathalyzer test, she questioned why she needed to take one. But video shows Graham-West blowing multiple times on the Breathalyzer. Garcia said the Breathalyzer results were inconclusive because it was not done properly. Afterward, the video shows she was put under arrest and she did not resist.
The affidavit also says Graham-West initially consented to a blood test and went to Parkland Hospital with the police officer, but then withdrew consent when she arrived and asked for her lawyer. The officer then got a warrant to draw blood.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances, I believe the officer believed she had probable cause to think the individual was driving while intoxicated," Garcia said at the press conference.
Shapiro also said Graham-West went and got a five-panel, instant urinalysis test Monday morning that also included an alcohol test. He said it showed zero presence of drugs or alcohol. The alcohol test traces back up to 80 hours, Shapiro said.
The arrest drew attention Saturday when West said in his Instagram video from Dallas County jail that he had been in Waco having dinner with Ted Nugent when he returned to Dallas to find his wife had been arrested.
He said in the video that he had spoken with people who had dinner with his wife and grandson who told him she only had water and lemonade. The photo of the restaurant receipt that West provided to the Tribune shows a lemonade but lists no alcoholic beverages.
In the video, West said he was especially angry that his grandson was left on the side of the road with two police officers while other officers took his wife to jail. The officers stayed with the child until his parents arrived to pick him up.
Mike Mata, the president of the Dallas Police Association, defended the officer's actions on The Mark Davis Show on 660 AM in Dallas and criticized West for his calls to remove the officer from the department.
"Lt. Col. West thinks that he is special, that he should get certain treatments that every other citizen doesn't get," Mata added. "Is it because he's a politician? Is it because he's running for governor? Well that's not how it goes. We believe in fair and equal treatment under the law."
Mata also said the officers went beyond normal policies to contact West's family to pick up his grandson. Department policy, he said, usually requires officers to call Child Protective Services when a driver is arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the car.
In response to Mata's comments, West told the Tribune this incident was “not normal."
"I appreciate the gentleman who's speaking up for the police association, but I'm speaking up for the honor of my wife, I'm speaking up for the honor of my family and I'm also speaking up to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else in Dallas," West said.
In a Monday CNN panel with legal experts Elie Honig and former Homeland Security Official Juliette Kayyem explained how exactly that would work. They also detailed what it could tell them about members if they were involved, and about contact they may have had with former President Donald Trump.
"What they show is what cell phone number called to what other number when and for how long," said Honig. "And I think investigators need to look for two specific things here. One, was there contact between members of Congress or their staff and the people who actually rioted on Jan. 6th in the days and hours leading up to that? If so, what were you talking about and why? Two, were there communications between the staff and White House? [Kevin] McCarthy and Jim Jordan were in contact with Donald Trump. How many times? Who else? That will give Congress a road map of how they answer the questions."
Kayyem explained that the key piece of information is not about a legal fight or a court case, it's about the congressional investigation determining what happened and how.
"T this is what was the extent of the conspiracy and was it as big as the 600 or 700 or 800 we anticipated were in the Capitol building at the time," she said. "If it's much smaller, then who was directing it and that comes to members of Congress. So part of this is just sort of what is that narrative of how we got here?"
"The other thing that is important," she continued, "We still have to worry about this threat, and one way to undermine or to dissipate a terrorism threat is to make the terrorist organization look like losers. Like they can't actually function. So, I really love what is going on now is because it is -- you cannot have a winning team because that is how terrorists recruit and raise money."
That's when host Don Lemon mentioned Jordan and his problems with the interview question. The panel broke into laughter.