17-year-old fatally shot, 7 wounded at Halloween party in Kansas

Tony Ornato, had taken a leave from the Secret Service to join Trump's staff and serve as a liaison between the two. Speaking to the committee, Hutchinson testified that Ornato claimed Trump tried to grab the steering wheel while in the SUV traveling from the rally at the Ellipse back to the White House. Trump wanted to go to the Capitol but his agents refused because it couldn't be secured.

After her comments, the Secret Service released statements claiming she didn't know what she was talking about.

"As we have done in the past, the United States Secret Service will make individuals with first-hand knowledge of the conversations and interactions referenced by the Committee available for sworn testimony. We are awaiting the opportunity to do so," the statement said.

It was something that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was concerned was the influence of Ornato, attempting to discredit her.

"I just think it's so important to keep in mind that, through quote, anonymous sources, which we believe to be actually Tony Ornato himself, he pushed back against Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony and said, it's just not true and Tony will testify under oath. And then, of course, has not come in to testify under oath," he said in an interview with CNN in September.

Trump's detail head Richard Engel has disputed Hutchinson's account of what happened in the SUV, though it was confirmed by a DC Metro Police officer who confirmed a "heated exchange."

Ornato and Engel have since left the Secret Service and retained private counsel.

The committee hasn't released information about Guglielmi or what he testified.