Covid-19: Britain hits new daily record of more than 50,000 cases

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Tuesday acknowledged that an effort to overturn the 2020 election could incite violence. During an interview on Rush Limbaugh's radio program with guest host Todd Herman, Gohmert explained that he is suing Vice President Mike Pence with the hope that electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden will be nullified when the Congress officially accepts the outcome of the election on Jan. 6.

<p> "The vice president under the Constitution has got to be able to make the decision as to which [electors] are appropriately going to vote for president," the Texas Republican said. "And so we need a declaratory judgement, for the court to say, 'Yes, he has this power. He is the sole power to determine what electors should be voting for president." </p><p> Herman asked the congressman if he was concerned about the possibility of violence and unrest due to the election challenges. </p><p> "That has been discussed," Gohmert admitted. "I know that has been a concern. Gee, there may be riots and things. Look, there's going to be trouble no matter what. And so why should not we be about defending the Constitution and putting down trouble by those who want to destroy our Constitution instead of just saying let's just let these people do what they want, let's just go ahead and let the Constitution be trampled on." </p><p> "Hopefully the legitimate forces will prevail and we can save this little experiment in self government," he added. </p><p> Listen to the audio below from the Rush Limbaugh Show. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NOyOWRA9lvQ" width="560"></iframe>