2 dead, 12 injured in Madrid restaurant fire started by waiter flambeing pizza
(Shutterstock)

Two people were killed and another 12 were injured — including six in serious condition — after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Madrid Friday night, authorities said. The blaze at the Burro Canaglia Bar & Resto, an Italian restaurant in the Salamanca neighborhood of the Spanish capital, is believed to have been caused by a waiter flambéing pizza. Flambé, meaning flamed in French, is a cooking technique in which a dish is doused in alcohol and lit on fire. An eyewitness told Spain’s El Pais newspaper that the flames used by the waiter quickly set fire to the walls and the ceiling, which was...