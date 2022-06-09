2 Florida children arrested after stealing 22 guns from store, police say
US-NEWS-FLA-CHILDREN-STOLENGUNS-DMT. - Dreamstime

Two Florida children were arrested Wednesday after authorities said they burglarized a business stealing 22 guns and ammunition, according to authorities. At around 3 a.m. Cape Coral police responded to a call about a commercial burglary at the store Guns 4 Less,said Sgt. Julie Green of CCPD. Police arrested two brothers, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were near the store, Green said. Officers reportedly saw the children running from the store armed with multiple handguns, ammunition, magazines, and long guns, Green said. When the boys realized officers were on scene, they ran in two di...

Guns