2 rappers, friend had multiple gunshot wounds
US-NEWS-DETROIT-MISSING-RAPPERS-3-MCT. - Detroit Police Department/TNS/TNS

DETROIT — The three men whose bodies were found last week in a vacant Highland Park, Michigan, apartment building died from multiple gunshot wounds, state police said Tuesday. "Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park," officials said in a tweet. "It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds." They also said their deaths were not random and that "we believe we may have determined a motive." No more detail was given in the ongoing investigation. Official...