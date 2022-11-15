200 marathons in one year: Meet the endurance runner raising awareness of the water crisis
Australian businesswoman and advocate Mina Guli plans to run 200 marathons in the space of a single year. ©Mina Guli

For most people, running a single marathon would be an incredible achievement. Australian businesswoman and advocate Mina Guli plans to run 200 in the space of a single year. On 22 March - World Water Day - the 52 year old laced up for the first run of her epic #RunBlue challenge, a bid to raise awareness about the global water crisis. She’s since completed 127 runs, each 42.195 kilometres in length. By the time she completes the last leg in March 2023, Guli will have run 8439 kilometres. That is the equivalent of jogging from Morocco to northern Estonia and back again. “The one thing we all h...