Republican Sen. Jeff Flake won’t seek re-election – and has a devastating message for the GOP

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ). Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election at the end of his term, said USA Today.

Flake blamed the nastiness of U.S. politics under President Donald Trump and told The Arizona Republic that “there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”

AZ Central quoted Flake as saying, “Here’s the bottom line: The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I’m not willing to take, and that I can’t in good conscience take. It would require me to believe in positions I don’t hold on such issues as trade and immigration and it would require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.”