Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl: The Taliban were more ‘honest’ captors than the US government

Rare

22 Oct 2017 at 18:48 ET                   
Image from video released on June 4, 2014 by Al-Emara reportedly shows US Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl before his release. (Agence France-Presse)

bergdahl In his first interview since being released from captivity — and perhaps one of his only interviews, if sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 23 — convicted deserter and U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl says he found the Taliban more “honest” captors than his current jailers in the U.S.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Right-wingers got duped by phony Facebook post in which grieving widow attacked Rep. Wilson
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+