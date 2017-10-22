Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl: The Taliban were more ‘honest’ captors than the US government
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
bergdahl In his first interview since being released from captivity — and perhaps one of his only interviews, if sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 23 — convicted deserter and U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl says he found the Taliban more “honest” captors than his current jailers in the U.S.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion