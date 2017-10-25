Ben Carson at Puerto Rico talk: ‘Rich people, poor people, people in the middle — we’re all in the same boat’

Ben Carson appears at The Hill Event (Twitter/Ben Carson)

During a interview on Wednesday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson made some truly eye-popping statements, including a suggestion that rich people and poor people are “in the same boat.”

In a talk with The Hill that was billed to be about Puerto Rico’s hurricane recovery, Carson asserted that it would take between “one and 100 years” to rebuild the island colony.

The interview also covered President Donald Trump’s latest attack on a Gold Star family who lost a loved one during a bungled mission in Niger.

According to Carson, if Trump had told the widow that the death was a “dark day,” the media would have accused him of “being a racist.”

Reporters who were at the event shared details of the interview on Twitter as it occurred.

“Rich people, poor people, people in the middle—we’re all in the same boat,” New Republic writer Emily Atkin‏ quoted Carson as saying.

Dr. Ben Carson says "people are so stupid," in response to question about people doubting his ability to lead HUD #thehillnewsmaker — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) October 25, 2017

Media fair to Trump? Ben Carson: “No. Because no matter what he says or does, they criticize him.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 25, 2017

Ben Carson at The Hill event, re Trump call to Gold Star widow: "You wouldn't call someone to insult them," you call to comfort them — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) October 25, 2017

Carson says media too hard on Trump's call w/widow: "If he had said, 'Sorry, this is a dark day for you,' they woulda said, he's a racist!" — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 25, 2017

Ben Carson on whether he would leave HUD to go to HHS: "I would be very reluctant to leave that right now" — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) October 25, 2017