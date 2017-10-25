Quantcast

Ben Carson at Puerto Rico talk: ‘Rich people, poor people, people in the middle — we’re all in the same boat’

David Edwards

25 Oct 2017 at 10:57 ET                   
Ben Carson appears at The Hill Event (Twitter/Ben Carson)

During a interview on Wednesday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson made some truly eye-popping statements, including a suggestion that rich people and poor people are “in the same boat.”

In a talk with The Hill that was billed to be about Puerto Rico’s hurricane recovery, Carson asserted that it would take between “one and 100 years” to rebuild the island colony.

The interview also covered President Donald Trump’s latest attack on a Gold Star family who lost a loved one during a bungled mission in Niger.

According to Carson, if Trump had told the widow that the death was a “dark day,” the media would have accused him of “being a racist.”

Reporters who were at the event shared details of the interview on Twitter as it occurred.

“Rich people, poor people, people in the middle—we’re all in the same boat,” New Republic writer Emily Atkin‏ quoted Carson as saying.

Read some of the tweets below.

David Edwards
