Bogus Clinton investigations blow up Senate Judiciary Committee from within

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017 (AFP)

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s probe into Russia’s election meddling has split along party lines as Republicans move to investigate then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server and an Obama-era uranium deal with Russia.

As Bloomberg reports, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and ranking Judiciary Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA) announced on Tuesday they would be pursuing different areas of investigation. Grassley will pursue the uranium deal and yet another probe into Clinton’s emails, while Feinstein will continue to investigate the Trump administration.

“We have kind of agreed that each side is going to do its own thing,” Feinstein said. “I think they want to do some things that we don’t want to do. And that is go into the emails, and go into the uranium thing.”

Grassley’s spokesperson Tyler Foy told Bloomberg that the chairman will be looking into multiple avenues “even if the ranking member is only willing to focus on President Trump and unwilling to examine the role of the DNC and Clinton campaign.”