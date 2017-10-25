Quantcast

Brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock arrested on suspicion of child pornography: report

Elizabeth Preza

25 Oct 2017 at 12:22 ET                   
Stephen Craig Paddock

Bruce Paddock, a brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography, the Associated Press reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the LA Times that a man was detained Wednesday in North Hollywood on charges related to child pornography, but would not release the suspect’s name.

