‘Can’t buy heart or class’: Internet slams Trump for boasting he ‘went to an Ivy league’ and is ‘very intelligent’
25 Oct 2017 at 14:16 ET
In another stunning claim, Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about his Ivy League education as proof he’s a civil person.

Asked by MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson whether he should behave as a more civil leader, the president struck a familiar refrain, blaming the media and boasting about his unparalleled intellect.

“I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am,” Trump said. “You know people don’t understand. I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student, I did very well.”

“I’m a very intelligent person,” he continued. “I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person.”

The Internet on Wednesday assailed Trump for insisting his Ivy League education is somehow indicative of his civility or intellect. Check out some replies below:

