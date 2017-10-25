‘Can’t buy heart or class’: Internet slams Trump for boasting he ‘went to an Ivy league’ and is ‘very intelligent’

Elizabeth Preza 25 Oct 2017 at 14:16 ET

In another stunning claim, Donald Trump on Wednesday bragged about his Ivy League education as proof he’s a civil person.

Asked by MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson whether he should behave as a more civil leader, the president struck a familiar refrain, blaming the media and boasting about his unparalleled intellect.

“I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am,” Trump said. “You know people don’t understand. I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student, I did very well.”

“I’m a very intelligent person,” he continued. “I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person.”

The Internet on Wednesday assailed Trump for insisting his Ivy League education is somehow indicative of his civility or intellect. Check out some replies below:

“People don’t understand, I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I'm a very intelligent person." -Trump pic.twitter.com/bwuqxJ7eop — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) October 25, 2017

i went to an ivy league college and i don’t even know how to change a fucking tire. https://t.co/km0KCDRgIk — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 25, 2017

RT if the dumbest motherfucker you ever worked with went to an Ivy. https://t.co/csqmOtlYEj — Mary Beth Williams (@embeedub) October 25, 2017

"We have nothing to fear but fear itself" – FDR

"A nat'n divded agnst itslf cannot stand" – Lincoln

"I'm a very intelligent person" – Trump — Peter Ames Carlin (@peteramescarlin) October 25, 2017

I don't know about you, but when someone describes themselves as a "very intelligent person," I tend to assume the opposite. #trump — Stephen Walt (@stephenWalt) October 25, 2017

Trump: "I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am… I went to an Ivy League College. I'm a very intelligent person." America: pic.twitter.com/NNFzVk4vy3 — YoungDems of America (@youngdems) October 25, 2017

Implicit in this remark: If you did not go to an Ivy League school, you are not as intelligent as someone that did. https://t.co/WcKmSy2nhX — Ben (@BenHowe) October 25, 2017

I get standing ovations.

I went to an Ivy League college.

I am very intelligent person. All things our President has said today. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) October 25, 2017

Guys. @realDonaldTrump went to an Ivy League school. He is a very intelligent person. 🙄. — Julissa Arce (@julissaarce) October 25, 2017

Also, there is this notion that "Ivy League" = intelligent and civil when he's a prime example that he's neither.https://t.co/KakzHBcmFV — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 25, 2017

Wait, #MAGA alert! An Ivy League college, you say? I thought that makes him one of the dreaded “East Coast Elite”, who I’ve been told are “as bad as ISIS.” I guess that’s any Ivy Leaguer who’s not him, then? https://t.co/tXtabiX55D — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) October 25, 2017

if a white guy says he went to an Ivy, just means he has an added encyclopedia of requirements to fulfill before i find him capable of much. — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) October 25, 2017

Counterpoint: Ivy League infighting is extremely funny. https://t.co/CKMlIIxg2f — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 25, 2017

And an elitist Ivy League College, nor a good education is relevant in any way to civility https://t.co/qZEYEyQGio — Terry Dresbach (@draiochta14) October 25, 2017

“I went to Tufts. It’s a good college, like an Ivy League school. Well, not LIKE an Ivy League school, but near one. I’m very intelligent.” — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) October 25, 2017

Imagine meeting someone in everyday life who tells you "I went to an Ivy League college. I'm a very intelligent person." https://t.co/RhOMFoLgDF — Steve Reilly (@BySteveReilly) October 25, 2017

There a lot of stupid MFers who went to Ivy League and got there off the backs of legacy and money contributions. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 25, 2017

I met some of the dumbest people I've ever met at an Ivy League school. https://t.co/AJk2xSJpMZ — Pete Haas (@dimeford) October 25, 2017

Stupid aside, I'm old enough to remember when Republicans hated east coast elites who attend Ivy League schools. https://t.co/bfBppbnnJx — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 25, 2017

Attending an Ivy League school does not make you smart. See also: the president's son-in-law. https://t.co/0B5Js5MCDi — James Downie (@jamescdownie) October 25, 2017

Trump says he's a nice and smart person because he went to an Ivy League college. Huh. OK. Unrelated to that, here's an interesting article that I just happened upon. https://t.co/b7n3FNvPqZ — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) October 25, 2017

I also went to an Ivy League college and let me tell you: lots of idiots go to Ivy League colleges https://t.co/GOS7LQpe7N — Jamie Kirchick (@jkirchick) October 25, 2017

Going to an Ivy League school does not make you a smart person https://t.co/N8O09NMB7o — Paige Lavender (@paigelav) October 25, 2017

anyone can go to an Ivy League if daddy pays enough — SPOOKY DODGERS (@kyliesparks) October 25, 2017

Going to an Ivy League school is not a vaccine against coarseness and jackassery, nor is it even a guarantee that you're very smart. — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) October 25, 2017

I went to a state school and teach in the Ivy League. The idea that their student bodies are vastly different in intelligence is nonsense. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 25, 2017

I know for a fact that they don't teach civility at Ivy League colleges. https://t.co/oRXCoGu8jz — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) October 25, 2017

For those who can’t afford an Ivy League education just remember, mo EG can’t buy you a heart or class https://t.co/3isjWdkZ29 — Jenna Mo (@JennaTMo) October 25, 2017

surprised/impressed he could remember which college he went to (ivy) without a sign in front of him telling him. — jason polan (@polan) October 25, 2017

Had Clinton or Obama pointed to their Ivy League educations as “proof” of their intelligence & civility they would have been called elitist https://t.co/u8TuspkY0v — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 25, 2017