CNN takes aim at President Donald Trump and his TV surrogates’ lies in a stunning abstract ad

Kellyanne Conway (Fox News)

In a stunning new ad campaign, CNN is lodging an attack at those claiming an apple is a banana.

“This is an apple,” the ad begins with a red apple on a white screen. “Some people might try to tell you it’s a banana. They might scream, ‘Banana, banana, banana,’ over and over again. They might put banana in all caps. You might even start to believe this is a banana. But it’s not. This is an apple.”

The words “facts first,” then flash on the screen before the CNN logo.

The move comes after The New York Times launched an ad campaign of their own calling out false allegations of “fake news” by President Donald Trump and his team of pundits.

Their campaign features a white screen with black type and a series of sound bites beginning with the words “the truth is.”

“The truth is hard. The truth is hard to find. The Truth is hard to know. The truth is more important now than ever,” it says at the end, before the logo flashes on the screen.

Trump has claimed that subscriptions to The Times are down, which is incorrect, reports reveal they are higher than ever. He’s also complained that CNN ratings are down, which was rated as a “pants on fire” claim by PolitiFact.

While CNN’s ad campaign attacks those who call an apple a banana, they also pay commentators such as former Rep. Jack Kingston, known for shouting “banana.”

Watch the ad below: