Comey just Twitter-trolled Trump after the Manafort indictment in a strange and cryptic way

Former FBI director James Comey at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8, 2017 (Screenshot/YouTube)

Fired FBI Director James Comey, the man behind the mysterious “Reinhold Niebuhr” Twitter account, issued another cryptic tweet in the aftermath of the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

“‘Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary,'” the tweet from the @FormerBu account read, citing American theologian and Comey hero Reinhold Niebuhr as the author of the quote.

Shortly after Comey was fired by President Donald Trump, a Gizmodo reporter went down the rabbit hole to reveal that the former FBI director was, in fact, the person behind the strange and sparse Twitter feed. Last week, Comey confirmed that he is, in fact, running the account.

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 23, 2017

Moments after the tweet was sent, Twitter naturally exploded with speculation and praise for the ex-FBI head. Read some of the best below.

