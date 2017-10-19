Crowd goes wild when student asks Richard Spencer how it felt to get punched in the face
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
White nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida Thursday and he was met with dozens of protesters as well as campus security.
The speech and protests were all peaceful, but during the question and answer session, one student had a question that drew hoops and hollers from the crowd.
“I’m a beautiful brown woman here,” she explained, noting she’s a Puerto Rican. “And I guess my question for you is, how did it feel to get punched in the face?”
You can watch the video below:
Crowd goes wild when young woman asks Richard Spencer how it felt to get punched in a face pic.twitter.com/Jn9O83FCVd
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 19, 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion