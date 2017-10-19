Quantcast

Crowd goes wild when student asks Richard Spencer how it felt to get punched in the face

Sarah K. Burris

19 Oct 2017 at 23:23 ET                   
University of Florida student asks Spencer questions (Photo: Screen capture)

White nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida Thursday and he was met with dozens of protesters as well as campus security.

The speech and protests were all peaceful, but during the question and answer session, one student had a question that drew hoops and hollers from the crowd.

“I’m a beautiful brown woman here,” she explained, noting she’s a Puerto Rican. “And I guess my question for you is, how did it feel to get punched in the face?”

You can watch the video below:

