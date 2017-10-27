Disney Channel to air first gay storyline
The Disney Channel is set to introduce a gay storyline for the first time in its show “Andi Mack,” it said on Thursday. The one-hour season two premiere, which airs Friday in the US, will see best friends Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and Cyrus (Joshua Rush) admit they are attracted to the same boy.
