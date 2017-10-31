Quantcast

WATCH: Donald Trump refuses to say if he plans to pardon Paul Manafort

Eric W. Dolan

31 Oct 2017 at 12:13 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to answer whether he would pardon his former campaign chief Paul Manafort.

After a White House announcement about tax reform, a reporter tried to ask the president if he planned to pardon Manafort. Trump appeared to hear the question and paused for a moment, but did not answer it.

“Thank you, everybody,” Trump said.

Manafort was indicted Monday as part of Robert Mueller’s federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
‘Too many white people don’t know history’: Roland Martin schools the hell out of Gen. Kelly on the Civil War
