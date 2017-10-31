WATCH: Donald Trump refuses to say if he plans to pardon Paul Manafort

Donald Trump (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to answer whether he would pardon his former campaign chief Paul Manafort.

After a White House announcement about tax reform, a reporter tried to ask the president if he planned to pardon Manafort. Trump appeared to hear the question and paused for a moment, but did not answer it.

“Thank you, everybody,” Trump said.

Manafort was indicted Monday as part of Robert Mueller’s federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Watch video below: