Even conservative Erick Erickson is calling on Gen. Kelly to man up and apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson

Erick Erickson (Photo: Screen capture)

Red State founder Erick Erickson is as conservative as they come but even he thinks that General John Kelly must come out and apologize for the White House’s attacks on Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

During a Friday appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host noted that everyone thought Kelly would “save us” from President Donald Trump’s erratic ability to destabilize anything he touches. Instead, Maher said that Trump has rubbed off on Trump.

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson said that Kelly must come out and apologize for his statement, referring to the accusations made against Wilson.

“I don’t think it was an intentional lie on his part,” Erickson said. “If it’s a pattern of behavior of his — and maybe it is — but right now I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt that he misspoke. Probably some other person at the White House gave him the wrong facts but he needs to apologize for it.”

Republican Margaret Hoover agreed, saying that Kelly was giving a very honest and emotional talk “and then he went down the Spicer route,” referring to former press secretary Sean Spicer, who was ridiculed for lying to the press so frequently.

“The president demands that the people who work for him go out and do his bidding at the expense of their own moral authority,” Hoover said. “This is where Kelly, sort of, lost that.”

Watch the full conversation below: