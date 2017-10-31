Everything we know about Paul Manafort’s ties to Russia

Paul Manafort Donald Trump's campaign manager on the floor of the Quicken Arena talking to reporters prior to the start of the Republican National Convention in 2016. (Shutterstock)

Special counsel Robert Mueller announced Monday the indictments of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Manafort’s former business associate, Rick Gates. Manafort joined the Trump campaign on March 29, 2016. By the time he resigned as campaign manager less than five months later, Trump had secured the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, and Russian efforts to defeat Hillary Clinton in the general election were well underway. Manafort departed amid allegations that he had received millions of dollars in improper payments from Ukraine’s pro-Putin former president.

This Manafort Timeline allows readers to review the entries in our main Trump-Russia Timeline that relate specifically to Manafort. We’ll continue to update both timelines as new information is revealed.

This article was originally published at BillMoyers.com