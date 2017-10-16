Ex-Obama staffer nails ‘deranged animal’ Trump for lying about Obama not calling families of fallen troops

Donald Trump (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)

President Donald Trump on Monday said that former President Barack Obama did not call the families of soldiers who had died in combat — and a former Obama aide absolutely let him have it on Twitter.

Alyssa Mastromonaco, who served as a deputy chief of staff under former President Barack Obama, angrily responded to Trump’s declaration during a press conference that “if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls” to the families of soldiers who died in combat.

“That’s a f*cking lie,” she said. “To say President Obama (or past presidents) didn’t call the family members of soldiers KIA – he’s a deranged animal.”

A quick search of news archives reveals multiple times Obama met with military family members in which he offered thanks and condolences for their sacrifice.

Later in the press conference, Trump was asked what evidence he had that Obama never called the families of fallen soldiers, and he said that it was simply something he had heard about.