Five Argentines visiting NYC for high school reunion among those killed in deadly truck attack

Elizabeth Preza

31 Oct 2017 at 22:54 ET                   
Deadly terror attack in NYC (Screengrab)

Five Argentines who were killed Tuesday in a deadly truck attack in New York City were celebrating the anniversary of their high school graduation, La Nacion reports.

The group had rented bicycles and were cycling on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan when a truck turned onto the bike path and slammed into their group. Eight people were killed and 12 wounded in the deadliest terror attack in the since September 11, 2001.

The attacker, Uzbekistan native Sayfullo Saipov, reportedly left a note in the rental truck pledging allegiance to ISIS.

