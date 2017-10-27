Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

FLASHBACK: Watch Kellyanne Conway refuse to hug Mark Halperin — after she hugs all other men on his show

David Edwards

27 Oct 2017 at 11:58 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway hugs John Heilmann as Mark Halperin watches (Showtime/screen grab)

Then-Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway refused to hug journalist Mark Halperin on his Showtime documentary series, an incident that could be more significant in light of the recent sexual allegations against the longtime political reporter.

This week five women came forward to say they had been sexually harassed, groped or otherwise mistreated by Halperin. Following the news, other women also revealed similar experiences.

The revelations add context to an incident following the election in which Conway declined to hug Halperin on his Showtime series The Circus after she enthusiastically hugged co-host John Heilmann and Mark McKinnon.

Watch the clip below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Chicago woman loses black friend — and heads to jail — over videotaped racist assault
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+