Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares state of emergency ahead of white nationalist speech at UF

Richard B. Spencer and Alt-right Marchers @ Charlottesville, Va (Twitter)

Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott (R) has declared a state of emergency in preparation for white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech at the University of Florida on Thursday, October 19.

In his executive order, the Associated Press reports, Scott warned that the “threat of a potential emergency is imminent” in Gainesville, where UF is located.

The order will allow local police to partner with state law enforcement to provide security at the event in addition to the expected $500,000 UF will pay for security. Scott is also activating the National Guard to help with the event.

The school has reportedly handed over ticketing to the National Policy Institute group that Spencer leads.