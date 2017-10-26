Fox host busts Sarah Sanders after she says Russia probe ending: ‘No one at DOJ told you it’s wrapping up’

Sarah Hucakbee Sanders appears on Fox News (screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday announced that the investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign was in its “closing” stages — although she admitted that she had no proof to back up the claim.

During an interview with Fox News, Sanders argued for a “thorough” investigation into the debunked charge that Hillary Clinton was behind the sale of uranium to a Russian company.

“There are a lot of causes for concern,” she insisted. “And I’m glad some folks in the media are talking about the real collusion with Russia, and that is with the Clinton campaign and with the DNC.”

When it came to the investigation into the Trump campaign, Sanders said that President Donald Trump “has confidence that they’re going to close this up soon.”

“Soon?” Fox News host Bill Hemmer interrupted. “Why do you say, ‘close it up soon’?”

“I think we are seeing more and more evidence that shows — look, they’ve been working on this, investigating this well into a year,” Sanders explained. “Every day we find out more and more details about why the president has been right all along. And why the Democrats have been wrong all along.”

“And each day, I think we’re getting closer and closer to closing the loop on this on our front,” she added. “And sadly for the Democrats, I think it’s only expanding for them.”

“Is that based on news reports?” Hemmer wondered. “Or is it based on something else?”

“I think it’s based on fact,” Sanders opined. “The fact that there has been no wrongdoing by the Trump campaign and a lot of the reporting we’re seeing coming out.”

“So, just to be clear,” Hemmer pressed, “no one from the Department of Justice have told you at the White House that it should be wrapping up soon? I just want to be clear on that.”

“I have not spoken with anybody at the Department of Justice,” Sanders admitted. “But I think we are seeing that it is getting closer to conclusion.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.