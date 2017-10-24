Fox News goes off the rails after Trump surrogate gets called out for calling Mueller probe a ‘fabrication’

A Fox News panel debates the Mueller investigation (Screen cap).

A Fox News panel on Tuesday devolved into a shouting match after a former Trump campaign official David Bossie got called out for claiming that Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government was a “fabrication.”

While appearing on Outnumbered Tuesday, Bossie argued that Attorney General Jeff Sessions needed to appoint a special prosecutor to look into a years-old uranium deal that occurred under the watch of the Obama administration. At the same time, Bossie downplayed the Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with the Russian government by claiming the entire basis of the probe was fiction.

When Bossie falsely argued that the Muller probe had been going on for 14 months and hadn’t produced any evidence, panelist Jessica Tarlov called him out for misleading viewers.

“Why is [former Trump foreign policy adviser] Carter Page of pleading the fifth?” she asked. “Why is all this information coming out about [former Trump campaign chairman] Paul Manafort?”

Bossie then accused Tarlov of “conflating” actions taken by Page and Manafort before they were working with the Trump campaign with actions they took during the campaign — despite the fact that Manafort agreed to take a meeting with Russian nationals in June 2016 that was billed as an effort by the Russian government to help the Trump campaign dig up dirt on Clinton.

“It was fabricated, there is nothing to it,” Bossie said. “I was there at the campaign, I do know.”

“Oh, so you know everything that happened?” Tarlov shot back.

