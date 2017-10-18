Fox’s Tomi Lahren admits she has no idea why players are protesting — but she’s still furiously angry

Tomi Lahren (Facebook)

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren this week went off on another tirade against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality in the United States — despite admitting that she didn’t understand why they were protesting in the first place.

While appearing on Fox Tuesday evening, Lahren demanded that NFL players tell her the exact reason they are taking a knee during the national anthem before the start of football games.

“This is a serious question I have for these players that are, in fact, kneeling, because there are so many at this point,” she began. “What exactly are you kneeling for, and why, exactly, have you chosen the flag and the anthem to do it?”

Instead of inviting a kneeling NFL player onto the show to respond to Lahren’s question, Lahren simply answered the question herself.

“I bet if we asked 100 players, we’d get 100 different answers,” she explained. “And I would like to ask those same players, ‘What would it take for you to then stand and respect the flag and the anthem,’ and again, you’d probably get 100 different answers.”

Watch the video below.