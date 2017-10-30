Gen. John Kelly makes his own ‘both sides’ argument: ‘Lack of ability to compromise’ led to Civil War

Gen. John Kelly (Screengrab)

Retired Gen. John Kelly on Monday offered his own historical account of what led to the Civil War, echoing Donald Trump’s “both sides” argument to insist the conflict resulted from “the lack of an ability to compromise.”

Donald Trump’s chief of staff was discussing the removal of monuments with Fox’s Laura Ingraham when he made remarks ostensibly arguing for the Confederacy.

“History is history, and there are certain things in history that weren’t so good,” Kelly explained, arguing he thinks it’s “very very dangerous” for people to push for the removal of statues honoring pro-Confederate historical figures. Kelly said it shows a “lack of appreciation” for history and joked that maybe a “some cult hero” like Andy Warhol will replace current monuments in some post-apocalyptic hyper-PC world.

Insisting Robert E. Lee was an “honorable” man fighting for his state, Kelly insisted, “an ability to compromise led to the Civil War.”

“Men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had to make their stand,” Kelly said.

