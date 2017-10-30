Government requests Paul Manafort bail be set at $10 million

Paul Manafort appears on 'Morning Joe' (Photo: Screen cap)

In the wake of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s not-guilty plea on Monday, the U.S. government asked the court to set his bail at $10 million.

CNN reports that Manafort’s requested bail number is double what the government has requested for his associate Rick Gates, which it has asked to be set at $5 million.

The government has requested that both men be placed under house arrest, while at the same time requesting “high-intensity supervision” for Manafort.

The two men were indicted on Monday on 12 counts that include money laundering, tax evasion, and conspiracy against the United States. Specifically, the indictment alleges Manafort and Gates engaged in a money laundering conspiracy over a span of a decade related to their work for a Kremlin-backed political party in Ukraine.

What’s more, the indictment’s timeline suggests the two men were engaged in illegal activity during their time working on the Trump campaign in 2016.