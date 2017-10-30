Hannity unravels delivering his ‘most important monologue’ ever — and lists every law ‘President’ Hillary Clinton broke

Fox News host Sean Hannity. Image via screengrab.

On Monday night, Fox News’ bombastic host Sean Hannity delivered what he called his “most important monologue ever” — and attempted to, somehow, blame Bill and Hillary Clinton for Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election that the latter lost.

At one point, Hannity referred to the former Democratic nominee as “President Clinton” before correcting himself and calling her “President Clinton wannabe” — a slip of the tongue that Twitter certainly didn’t miss.

Hannity just called Hillary Clinton "President Clinton" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 31, 2017

Sean Hannity just called Hillary “President Clinton”… It’s okay Sean… She is the popular choice. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 31, 2017

Later in the segment, he began to raise his voice when discussing his distress with a lack of indictment for Clinton over her private email server scandal. But it was when he began touting the Clintons’ relationship to Russians that were cited in the infamous “golden showers” dossier that he becomes the most unhinged.

“Of course, they use Russian sources, bought and paid for by Hillary, the DNC and Obama to smear Trump and influence the election with Russian lies,” Hannity claimed.

“Probably the biggest scandal of all is Bill and Hillary Clinton selling out America’s national security to Putin and the Russians,” he asserted, though his explanation didn’t actually defend exactly how they did that.

Watch the bizarre, rambling monologue below, via Fox News.

