‘Happy Halloween f*ckers’: Virginia students under investigation for dressing like KKK members and giving Nazi salute
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Viral photos reportedly posted by a high school student in Chesapeake, Virginia show a person sitting while wearing a white robe and hood a la the KKK while doing a Nazi salute.
According to Virginia’s ABC11 network, school officials are investigating the now-viral post and the students involved, but would not comment further on their identities or specific punishments.
Along with the post of the person in KKK-style robes and hood, another shows two people, one in the robes and another dressed as a cowboy, doing Nazi salutes. The image’s caption reads “Happy Halloween f*ckers.”
You can check out the posts below.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion