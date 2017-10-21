‘He’s incredibly inarticulate’: Harvard students give Sean Spicer a failing grade as a guest lecturer

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was honored with a prestigious fellowship at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government (Twitter)

Ousted White House press secretary Sean Spice was honored with a fellowship at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, where he influences elite young minds alongside former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

HuffPost senior reporter Ashley Feinberg interviewed several of Spicer’s students about the educational enrichment the former Trump spokesperson was providing the Ivy League research university.

“The entire thing was just a defense of every waking moment he served,” one student told HuffPost.

The HuffPost granted anonymity to students to paraphrase Spicer’s lessons at the country’s oldest institution of higher education.

“He’s incredibly inarticulate, so it was really difficult to take any sort of notes,” a student explained.

“I’m a spokesperson for the president, and my job is to say what he wants me to say,” is what the students took from Spicer on the topic of why he lied to defend President Trump.

Spicer also attempted to defend the administration’s much criticized reliance on alternate facts.

“An alternative fact is 3+1=4 or 4+0=4. Those are alternative facts. A lie is 3+2=4. Alternative facts are legitimate tools to use in politics,” the students said he argued.

Spicer also noted that White House press briefings are a waste of time.

“I regret a lot of things. I regret things every day of my life, and I apologize,” Spicer admitted.

He also said his “proudest moment” at the White House was giving tours of the building. Though it may not take much to be Spicer’s “proudest” moment as a White House staffer, considering he once donned a furries costume while working in the George W. Bush administration: