‘I did not say what she said!’ Pouty Trump lashes out when asked for proof of Wilson fabricating quotes

Brad Reed

18 Oct 2017 at 12:06 ET                   
President Trump pouts when asked about his remarks to a Gold Star family (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump continued to insist that Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) “totally fabricated” her account of his Tuesday phone call with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of the late Army Sgt. David Johnson — but he declined to offer evidence to prove his claims when asked by reporters on Wednesday.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus, Trump was asked for the “proof” he promised existed that would back up his claim that Wilson lied about him telling Johnson that her late husband “knew what he signed up for” when he joined the Army.

“I didn’t say what that congresswoman said,” Trump insisted. “I did not say what she said.”

Trump also issued a veiled threat to Wilson and dared her to “make her statement again and then you will find out.”

Despite Trump’s denials, however, Sgt. Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, confirmed that Trump did tell her daughter-in-law that her late husband “knew what he signed up for.”

“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Jones-Johnson told the Washington Post.

Watch the video of Trump below.

 

