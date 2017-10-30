‘If you think this is the worst day — think again’: GOP strategist taunts Trump fans with future indictments

Conservative commentator Rick Wilson (Photo: Screen capture)

Trump fans upset about the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are hanging their hats on the fact that special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment did not mention his work on Trump’s campaign in the charges.

However, Republican strategist Rick Wilson taunted Trump’s supporters on Monday by explaining that the case against Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign is far from over — and that there are many more shoes yet to drop.

In particular, Wilson zeroed in on the revelation that former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos reached out to Russian officials to arrange meetings with the Trump campaign — and even to help coordinate the release of what he believed were emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server.

“We now have confessed collusion and a complex electronic trail from Pap to his fellow Trump campaign members,” Wilson wrote. “These are serious people running a serious investigation and you’re either a cooperating witness or a target.”

He then went on to mock the Trump administration’s legal strategy, while noting that Mueller has hired a team of top-notch investigators.

“That the intelligence community has a royal flush,” he joked. “Team Treason has a pair of twos on their best day.”

Wilson finished off his Twitter rant by warning Trump supporters that the worst was yet to come for their favorite politician.

“Clutch that fig-leaf of ‘no collusion’ tight because if you think this is the worst day for you, think again,” he concluded.

2/ … they were going to build the entire defense around there being "zero evidence of collusion in the Manafort indictment" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 30, 2017

4/ we now have confessed collusion *and* a complex electronic trail from Pap to his fellow Trump campaign members. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 30, 2017

6/ these are serious people running a serious investigation and you're either a cooperating witness or a target. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 30, 2017

8/ … that the intelligence community has a royal flush. Team Treason has a pair of twos on their best day. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 30, 2017

10/ … existed either before, separately from, or verifies the steele information — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 30, 2017