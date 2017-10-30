Internet loses it after ‘malfunctioning droid’ Carter Page ‘legit foamed at the mouth’ during bonkers interview

Carter Page "foams at the mouth"

Former Donald Trump foreign policy advisor Carter Page on Monday joined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to discuss the indictments from special counsel Robert Mueller against two former Donald Trump campaign aides.

During the interview, Page conceded he may have discussed Russia with George Papadopoulos, who was given a plea deal in Mueller’s investigation, while stumbling over basic questions about his interactions with Russia during the Trump campaign.

He also, apparently, began foaming at the mouth.

The Internet on Monday had a field day with Page’s interview. Check out some responses, below:

In response to @chrislhayes asking Carter Page if he has a lawyer: “I have informal advisors and a formal advisor.” Oh. My. God. — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) October 31, 2017

I'm starting to believe that Carter Page is either the dumbest person in the history of earth OR He's a Russian plant sent to distract us — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) October 31, 2017

.@chrislhayes deserves an lifetime Emmy for keeping a straight face during this Carter Page interview. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 31, 2017

So, Carter Page is insane, right? — Rex Chapman (@rex_rexchapman) October 31, 2017

This Carter Page interview is weird. — Anthony M. Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 31, 2017

Youre going to see stomach-wrenching GIFs of it soon, but seconds ago, Carter Page literally – LITERALLY – started foaming at the mouth. https://t.co/5TAaZ0hJxj — Geoff LaTulippe (@DrGMLaTulippe) October 31, 2017

CARTER PAGE

DUMBEST SPY EVER

LOST STUDENT COUNCIL PRESIDENT – RAN UNOPPOSED

MOUTH FULL OF SALIVA

HE SEEMS OUT OF HIS MIND

DODGY DOSSIER? — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 31, 2017

Carter Page is the latest regenerated body of X-Files villain Leonard Betts pic.twitter.com/FbShFohfB4 — Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) October 31, 2017

Chris Hayes: Do you have an attorney?

Carter Page: I have some people who are helping me. pic.twitter.com/TgzmXrylyo — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) October 31, 2017

carter page is trying to get sent to prison just to make friends — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) October 31, 2017

The @chrislhayes/Carter Page interviews are like Frost/Nixon on bath salts. — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) October 31, 2017

Carter Page is one second away from talking about how the Trilateral Commission was behind framing him. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 31, 2017

Part of me thinks Carter Page putting on public front while privately being cooperating witness for Mueller. Other part thinks he's a moron — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) October 31, 2017

Carter Page is a weird dude, y’all. This entire gang is fucking weird. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 31, 2017

A live look at Carter Page's lawyer pic.twitter.com/lj7L7mMR5s — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 31, 2017

Carter Page continuing to go on TV and incriminating himself can only be explained by a deep, deep need for attention. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 31, 2017

Carter Page is going to be on worlds dumbest criminals one day — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) October 31, 2017

Ok, I'll say it. I think history will reveal Carter Page was actually a @CIA agent sent as a mole into the Trump campaign to report back. pic.twitter.com/7MtzoxfCMX — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) October 31, 2017

I can't believe there's a Carter Page, Season 2. — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) October 31, 2017

Imagine being Carter Page today and thinking the main thing people are thinking about is Carter Page. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 31, 2017

Chris Hayes: Want some water?

Carter Page: I may or may not kno what water is

CH: It's water

CP: From time to time I may have heard of water — Paul Brittain (@PaulBrittain3) October 31, 2017

Carter Page is blazing forward with the unprecedented "I'm fucking goofy" legal defense. — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) October 31, 2017

Carter Page: “I want to do another incriminating interview.” Attorneys: “Don’t do that.” CP: *runs to Chris Hayes set”

LEEEEROY JENKIIINS! — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 31, 2017

Well, that was mental. @chrislhayes told Page at the end, "Carter, I hope you're innocent of everything, because you're talking A LOT." — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) October 31, 2017

Carter Page apparently going on TV and beclowning himself while I lack electricity is a hate crime — Undead ACA Repeal (@WFKARS) October 31, 2017

Carter Page makes more sense if you imagine him as a malfunctioning droid. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 31, 2017

Seven waiters have quit their jobs after trying to get Carter Page to choose a salad dressing. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 31, 2017

Carter Page is weird as all hell. He's like the strange noise coming from the attic and I don't miss with those demons. — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) October 31, 2017

He was just legit foaming at the mouth https://t.co/OQMo14KU2R — Max Berger (@maxberger) October 31, 2017

Carter Page wins the "Idiot Of The Year Award" for 2017. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dKSB2TQw8e — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 31, 2017

Carter Page is like a combination of Bullworth and Ben Stiller's Simple Jack. pic.twitter.com/GkU6x9buMe — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 31, 2017

Carter Page is the human version of a cat vomiting in another room https://t.co/mGSBz96ILY — Steve King (@steveking_) October 31, 2017

Carter Page's final form pic.twitter.com/nwXwgcsC4o — Teen Daze (@teendaze) October 31, 2017

I have the feeling Carter Page has never answered the question "is this relationship going somewhere?" To anyone's satisfaction. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 31, 2017

Can you imagine Carter Page’s browser history the past 72 hours — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) October 31, 2017

There are two possibilities: 1) Carter Page does not have a lawyer 2) He has a lawyer who hates him#CarterPage, do you have a brain? pic.twitter.com/fIOBiSr0WA — Alexandra🎃👻 (@iskandrah) October 31, 2017