Internet loses it after ‘malfunctioning droid’ Carter Page ‘legit foamed at the mouth’ during bonkers interview

Elizabeth Preza

30 Oct 2017 at 21:13 ET                   
Carter Page "foams at the mouth"

Former Donald Trump foreign policy advisor Carter Page on Monday joined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to discuss the indictments from special counsel Robert Mueller against two former Donald Trump campaign aides.

During the interview, Page conceded he may have discussed Russia with George Papadopoulos, who was given a plea deal in Mueller’s investigation, while stumbling over basic questions about his interactions with Russia during the Trump campaign.

He also, apparently, began foaming at the mouth.

 The Internet on Monday had a field day with Page’s interview. Check out some responses, below:

