Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
Internet slams Don Jr. for threatening to steal candy from his own daughter to teach her ‘socialism’
31 Oct 2017 at 19:46 ET
It’s Halloween, which means the president’s grandkids are celebrating along with the rest of the country by going trick-or-treating.

But if you’re Chloe, the daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., this Halloween might not be your best.

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home,” the eldest Trump child wrote. “It’s never to [sic] early to teach her about socialism.”

The Internet, of course, had a field day with the tiny Trump’s cruel Halloween lesson.

“Perhaps you would be teaching her kindness, awareness and generosity,” one user wrote. “Silly me, you’re a Trump. Poor Chloe.”

“Chloe your dad is an asshole,” another tweeted. “Have an adult not named Trump check your candy before you eat it.”

Check out some of the best responses below.

