Internet slams Don Jr. for threatening to steal candy from his own daughter to teach her ‘socialism’

Noor Al-Sibai 31 Oct 2017 at 19:46 ET

It’s Halloween, which means the president’s grandkids are celebrating along with the rest of the country by going trick-or-treating.

But if you’re Chloe, the daughter of Donald Trump, Jr., this Halloween might not be your best.

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home,” the eldest Trump child wrote. “It’s never to [sic] early to teach her about socialism.”

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

The Internet, of course, had a field day with the tiny Trump’s cruel Halloween lesson.

“Perhaps you would be teaching her kindness, awareness and generosity,” one user wrote. “Silly me, you’re a Trump. Poor Chloe.”

“Chloe your dad is an asshole,” another tweeted. “Have an adult not named Trump check your candy before you eat it.”

Check out some of the best responses below.

Also, imagine being Donald Trump Jr.'s kid. I feel for Chloe. — Sen Basse (@rev_avocado) October 31, 2017

maybe u should teach her how to visit u and grandpa in prison… u deluded spawn of satan #TrumpRussia #JRitsOVER — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 31, 2017

I guess it's too late for you to learn how to spell https://t.co/wuPqigEg3Z — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 31, 2017

Give her the # to child services instead. https://t.co/zfAQRaYLkY — Not Charlotte Mane (@iamlaurenp) October 31, 2017

Chloe, you are adorable. I'm sorry your dad is a jackass. https://t.co/RJ7VQZSOgB — Stacey Ghostsulias (@StaceGots) October 31, 2017

Don’t give Chloe’s candy to Tiffany Trump you bully — Anthony Hibbing (@hibbing_anthony) October 31, 2017

So take half Chloe’s candy and tell her to take you to court to get it back. That’s the “Trump Way”. Family motto “Semper mentiri”. — Ja (@ebpofx) October 31, 2017

Apparently, words like charity, sympathy, and compassion are not part of the Trump family lexicon. I feel sorry for Chloe. — Lkbolden (@bolden46) October 31, 2017

Imagine thinking that teaching your child to share is bad. https://t.co/tVa3Uw4x3R — 박주현 (@Hermit_Hwarang) October 31, 2017

Or you could let her keep her favorites AND taste the joy of giving the rest to kids w/ nothing. Never too early to teach her about grace https://t.co/Wb1UqCqNZP — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) October 31, 2017

Or you could give her secret Russian candy and blame Hillary. Never to early to teach her about Trumpism.https://t.co/gARIEd0qfM — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 31, 2017

I'm going to collect free candy from kind strangers and then use it to teach my toddler how poor people are undeserving https://t.co/5HY9qoWz0F — Cooper Fleishman (@_Cooper) October 31, 2017

You should hire someone to do her trick or treating for her and then not pay them- teach her how to be a Trump. https://t.co/vbuNod54Wp — Sean Corcoran (@seacorc) October 31, 2017

My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — 💀👻The News👻💀 (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

You gonna tell Chloe how granddaddy and auntie employ slaves in China and Ethiopia? Never too early to teach about slavery…ask John Kelly. https://t.co/rm3T94vuFv — Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) October 31, 2017

Better idea: have her take out loans, use the money to buy and eat candy, then default and declare bankruptcy. That's the Trump way. https://t.co/juVD1FMq2o — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) October 31, 2017

You’ve already taught her about being an asshole. https://t.co/xBODL1my3z — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 31, 2017

"Socialism is where we confiscate candies from the children" – Marx https://t.co/Z7SftOKUXv — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) October 31, 2017

Just don't pump the candy full of lead and import it from China to teach her about crony capitalism https://t.co/3TWqHw0E8Y — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) October 31, 2017

Interesting take from a guy who was handed a fortune the day he was fucking born. https://t.co/b3ANdmMBrt — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 31, 2017

Why are you so shitty & rotten to your own kid? Your dad? Ask her nicely if she'd like to share bc other kids don't have as much. Jerk. https://t.co/2kmvfVgVvq — thepoliticalcat (@thepoliticalcat) October 31, 2017

make Chloe run and get candy every day and take most of it, leaving a few scraps for her to barely live on. https://t.co/gRo7eFBmQr — Anchorage DSA🌹 (@AnchorageDSA) October 31, 2017

Hahah ahahhaa here we have DJT, a child of INHERITED WEALTH, stealing candy from his own child? This guy needs an indictment https://t.co/3i3c6K4Gs1 — 🐅🐅He At Her🐆🐆 (@heather_michiko) October 31, 2017

The no-strings attached candy that she received from strangers? https://t.co/fHZt6B47lb — Kevin J (@kevinmj76) October 31, 2017

She'd probably be okay with it, too, because most kids understand that sharing is a good thing. https://t.co/EF7oIYd1uh — Nat CassidEEEK (@natcassidy) October 31, 2017