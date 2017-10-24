Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Internet torches Huckabee Sanders for criticizing ‘grandstanding on TV’ — while working for Trump

Elizabeth Preza

24 Oct 2017 at 17:41 ET                   
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screen capture)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday made a stunning claim that Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) are somehow responsible for the derailment of Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

During a freewheeling press conference, Sanders told reports to imagine what could be accomplished if people like Sen. Corker “started doing their job, instead of doing so much grandstanding on TV.”

The idea that someone working for Trump—a literal reality TV star—could make a claim that senators are “grandstanding on TV” shocked the Internet on Tuesday, with users taking to Twitter to express disbelief over Huckabee Sanders’ remark.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Watch Jeff Flake erupt in laughter after Jake Tapper asks if Trump ‘broke’ him: ‘I’m still standing’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+