Internet torches Huckabee Sanders for criticizing ‘grandstanding on TV’ — while working for Trump

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screen capture)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday made a stunning claim that Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) are somehow responsible for the derailment of Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

During a freewheeling press conference, Sanders told reports to imagine what could be accomplished if people like Sen. Corker “started doing their job, instead of doing so much grandstanding on TV.”

The idea that someone working for Trump—a literal reality TV star—could make a claim that senators are “grandstanding on TV” shocked the Internet on Tuesday, with users taking to Twitter to express disbelief over Huckabee Sanders’ remark.

Sarah Sanders: Imagine what could be done if people like Sen. Corker "started doing their job, instead of doing so much grandstanding on TV" pic.twitter.com/QpJZdYwS1M — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) October 24, 2017

Also Sanders: “I don't think Sen. Flake’s language was befitting of the Senate floor.” pic.twitter.com/Y3pI81TAhc — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) October 24, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Corker should do his job and stop grandstanding

Trump: *sends 5 tweetstorms*

Pence: *attends NFL game for 5 minutes* — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 24, 2017

Speaking of grandstanding and loafing, Trump has spent a quarter of his presidency golfing and held 9 campaign rallies since Inauguration. https://t.co/t3jJaTpPhW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 24, 2017

The idea of someone speaking on behalf of Donald Trump accusing OTHERS of grandstanding just blows the mind. https://t.co/c4V3ffeKCk — Ben (@BenHowe) October 24, 2017

A spokeswoman for President Trump decries “grandstanding on TV." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 24, 2017