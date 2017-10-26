Jeff Sessions reveals he ‘might’ not be recused from investigating Steele dossier linking Trump and Russia

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on the growing trend of violent crime in sanctuary cities during an event on the Port of Miami in Miami, Florida, U.S. on, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested on Thursday that although he has publicly recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, it might not include an investigation into the so-called Steele dossier, which found evidence that President Donald Trump has been compromised by Russia.

During an interview on Thursday, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt posed the question to the attorney general.

“I know you’re recused from most of the Russia stuff. But are you recused from the investigation into the Steele dossier and GPS Fusion?” Hewitt asked.

“Well, I have not made a formal announcement on what kind of recusal I might have there,” Sessions said. “But I could well be.”

“How about the Uranium One case. Are you recused from that?” Hewitt pressed.

“Well, the, you know, of course there was one case that’s already been prosecuted, and people have been sentenced on, but as to what may happen after that, if anything, I’m not able to comment,” Sessions replied.

However, the attorney general confirmed that he was “recused from any investigations into the Clinton Foundation.”

Audio of the interview is available here.