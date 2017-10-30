‘Just $1 to help us’: Eric Trump email after Manafort indictment asks for cash because dad’s ‘still standing’

Eric Trump appears on Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday blasted out a fundraising email, asking donors to contribute after the indictment of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

On the same day that news broke that Manafort had been indicted on 12 counts, Trump voters found a fundraising request from Eric Trump in their inboxes with the subject line “Still Standing.”

“There’s a new opposition against my father and this Administration every day,” Eric Trump wrote. “But as a loyal supporter, I know you know the truth.”

“Please make a contribution of just $1 to help us crush our goal this month,” the email pleaded.

Read the email below.