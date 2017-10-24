Keith Olbermann: Trump’s inability to shut up about Russia is ‘madness and it will destroy him’

Keith Olbermann (GQ/YouTube)

Pundit Keith Olbermann lit into President Donald Trump on Tuesday regarding Trump’s pledge to pay $430,000 in legal fees for aides and advisers in his embattled White House.

“Donald Trump,” Olbermann began, “America’s foremost Richard Nixon impersonator, just as Nixon could not stop bringing up Watergate to insist that everyone should stop talking about Watergate — ensuring everybody kept talking about Watergate — Trump brought up Russian and phony Facebook ads and the Steele Dossier to insist that everything has been discredited and that everybody should stop talking about Russia.”

Of course, as MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace noted last week, nothing in the Steele dossier has been disproven so far and many of its assertions have turned out to be correct.

Olbermann took aim at Trump’s pledge to pay legal fees for his aides and advisers and asked, “What’s that called again? When there’s a criminal investigation and one possible perpetrator gives money to other possible perpetrators or witnesses in the same case? What does that sound like to you?”

“Holy crap!” he said. “He may be able to clean up the legalities here but this is tantamount to to hush money. And what’s worse, it might work except there’s one guy who won’t hush.”

That person is President Donald Trump, who can’t seem to stop tweeting “like a desperate child” about the Russia investigation “until he can’t presumably convince himself” that he’s innocent.

“He could not make it look more like he is covering up something horrifying if he hung a sign around his neck reading ‘COVER UP,'” Olbermann said. “It is madness and it will destroy him.”

