Las Vegas gunman killed and identified — and companion in custody as person of interest

Marilou Danley, Person of interest in Vegas shooting (Photo: Facebook)

Police fatally shot the gunman who killed at least 50 concert goers and wounded more than 200 others late Sunday in Las Vegas. One person of interest is still at large.

The gunman was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada.

Officers shot Paddock in a 32nd-floor hotel room at Mandalay Bay, where witnesses said he fired “clip after clip after clip after clip” into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

His roommate and companion, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, was taken into custody Monday morning as a person of interest in the case.

Paddock was known to local law enforcement and had a criminal past, investigators said, but no additional details were available.

Police will provide more details about the shooter later Monday at a news conference.