Laura Ingraham: ‘Nutbag’ Rep. Wilson is lying about Trump call to military widow because she wears a funny hat

Soon-to-be Fox News host Laura Ingraham this week argued that Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) was lying about President Donald Trump’s call to a military widow because she wears a hate that destroys her “credibility.”

Media Matters first reported on Wednesday that Ingraham made the remarks on her Monday radio show.

According to reports, Trump told the wife of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was recently killed in Niger, that “[h]e knew what he was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway.” Wilson said that she was present for the call and confirmed the remarks on Tuesday.

But Trump insisted on Twitter that Wilson “totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

On her Wednesday radio program, Ingraham took Trump’s side.

“None of us know what happened on that phone call, but I can tell you this, I would love to put Frederica Wilson on the stand and I would impeach her credibility in about 30 seconds,” Ingraham said. “She is a virulent Trump hater, and a tea party hater, and a conservative hater.”

“How many of you give much credibility to the woman who walks around with a rhinestone cowboy hat that looks like it came from Dolly Parton’s costume closet?” the conservative host continued.

Ingraham also assailed Wilson for wearing a green hat and “trying to play” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).

“I mean, I’m all for colorful dressing, but you dress like you came — you look like you came out of a carnival. This woman’s a nutbag,” Ingraham ranted. “She’s always on a tear about impeachment. So, she wants Trump impeached, and now she’s flapping her mouth about what happened in the car.”

