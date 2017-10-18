Local brewery offers free beer to customers who help ruin neo-Nazi Richard Spencer’s upcoming speech

Richard B. Spencer and Alt-right Marchers @ Charlottesville, Va (Twitter)

White supremacist Richard Spencer is scheduled to speak at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Thursday — but one local brewery has come up with the perfect plan to ruin the entire event.

Alligator Brewing Co. is encouraging its followers on Facebook to buy up tickets to Spencer’s speech and then not attend, thus ensuring Spencer delivers his hate-filled speech to a totally empty hall.

As an incentive, the brewery also says that it will give customers who turn in tickets for the event a free beer for their troubles.

“Those tickets and reserved spots will be disposed of, leaving two more empty seats in the Philips Center,” Alligator Brewing explains. “We unfortunately can’t stop him from bringing his hate to Gainesville, but we can empty the room so his disgusting message goes unheard.”

The company will require everyone who brings in tickets to the speech to show proper identification to prove they are at least 21 years of age.

Read the full announcement, as posted on Facebook, below.