Maddow: Here’s the perfect reason why US Attorney Dana Boente may have mysteriously quit today

Rachel Maddow (Photo: Screen capture)

Rachel Maddow tackled the today’s breaking Mueller investigation news and Dana Boente‘s resignation as a perhaps-related two-fer in tonight’s episode of her MSNBC show.

Today, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Dana Boente, quit his job. While that might not seem significant, Boente had been working for the Justice Department, serving as acting deputy attorney general while Attorney General Jeff Sessions was being confirmed. After Rod Rosenstein stepped in, Boente then took over managing the everyday operations at the Justice Department until a replacement could be hired. He ultimately ended up working in five different jobs all while still serving as a U.S. Attorney.

Just two days ago, Boente told a friend that he was eager to get back to his U.S. Attorney position and was handing off control. Friday, however, he abruptly resigned.

“We don’t know why [Boente quit]. We are trying to figure it out. We are literally actively trying, as I speak, to figure that out,” Maddow said.

Maddow then proceeded to make a mind-blowing speculative connection to tonight’s Mueller indictment news.

