Manhattan US attorney’s office collaborating with special counsel Mueller in new Manafort money laundering probe

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office has opened an active investigation into suspected money laundering by Paul Manafort, and is working in conjunction with special counsel Robert Mueller, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s investigation is occurring in tandem with a separate probe by the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office, which is investigating the development business owned by Jared Kushner’s family.

Trump is currently interviewing candidates to head the Manhattan and Brooklyn attorney’s offices, potentially complicating those investigations.

“The president’s already demonstrated interest in trying to insert himself into decision-making in the Department of Justice,” Paul Rosenzweig, who served on Kenneth Starr’s independent counsel during his investigation of former president Bill Clinton, told the Journal.