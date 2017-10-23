Megyn Kelly calls out Bill O’Reilly’s latest sexual harassment lies on NBC: ‘I know because I complained’

Megyn Kelly appears on Don Lemon (Photo: Screen capture)

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly lashed out angrily at a new story that broke over the weekend that detailed a massive $32 million settlement between Fox and a woman who accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment.

In particular, O’Reilly claimed that no woman at Fox News ever complained about him to the human resources department during his tenure at the network.

However, O’Reilly’s former colleague Megyn Kelly, who now works for NBC, shot down O’Reilly’s claim on her own show Monday morning.

“O’Reilly’s suggestion that no one ever complained about his behavior is false,” she said. “I know because I complained.”

Kelly then recounted the ways that O’Reilly publicly tried to squash further investigations into the culture of sexual harassment at Fox by telling a CBS panel that he was not interested in further talking about the matter.

Kelly reacted with horror to O’Reilly’s statements and wrote a letter to the Fox human resources department asking them to consider “the kind of message this sends to young women across this country about how men continue to view speaking out about sexual harassment.”

Even though former Fox executive Bill Shine told Kelly he would talk with O’Reilly about the message he was sending, O’Reilly proceeded to go on his show the following night and attack the women who were accusing Fox employees of harassing them.

Kelly said that incidents like this were reasons why so few women speak out about being harassed.

“They stay silent out of fear,” she said. “Fear of ending their careers.”

Watch the video below.