Melania feels no need to address president’s bullying: She ‘acts independently from her husband’

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania left the White House for Texas early Tuesday. (AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM)

First Lady Melania Trump is using her influence to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying — despite the fact that her husband, President Donald Trump, is one of the most notorious cyberbullies in the history of the internet.

CNN reports that Melania Trump’s spokeswoman says that the first lady has no need to confront her husband about his bullying on people through Twitter — including his mockery of MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski for purportedly having a bloody face lift and of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado for allegedly appearing in a “sex tape.”

“Mrs. Trump is independent and acts independently from her husband,” Melania Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham explained to CNN. “She does what she feels is right, and knows that she has a real opportunity through her role as first lady to have a positive impact on the lives of children. Her only focus is to effect change within our next generation.”

That said, Grisham said that President Trump believes it’s healthy for his wife to teach others about why bullying people is wrong.

“The President is supportive of all that Mrs. Trump does,” she said.